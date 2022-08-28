Sinkhole near Diefenbaker Bridge in Prince Albert prompts safety warning

A large sinkhole on the south side of Diefenbaker Bridge has prompted Prince Albert Police to warn the public to avoid the section. (Prince Albert Police - image credit)

Prince Albert Police are warning the public to avoid a large sinkhole which has opened up on the south side of Diefenbaker Bridge.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police posted a tweet warning of a large sinkhole that had developed near the turning lane on 12 Street West that leads onto Highway 3 and across the Diefenbaker Bridge.

At the time of the report, police were in the area "to ensure safety."

"Please drive with caution and avoid the area if possible," the tweet read.