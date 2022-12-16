Sinisa Mihajlovic dead: Serie A legend and former Serbia boss dies after long battle with leukemia

(Getty Images)

Sinisa Mihajlovic, the accomplished former Serbian footballer and manager who spent the majority of his career in Italy, has died at the age of 53 following a long battle with leukemia.

Mihajlovic’s passing was first reported by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, leading to an outpouring of grief from across the football world - not least the country where he became a household name as a player and free-kick specialist during spells with Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter Milan in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He later managed the likes of AC Milan, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Torino and Bologna, where he had worked as recently as September before departing after a difficult start to the season.

“Serie A is deeply saddened by the passing of Sinisa Mihajlovic, an icon of football and life,” the Italian top-flight said in a statement.

“His pure class as a footballer and coach, his strength and his humanity are an example that leaves an indelible mark on Italian and world football.”

Mihajlovic also earned 63 caps for Yugoslavia during his playing career, scoring 10 goals and appearing at the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship.

He was part of the Red Star Belgrade team that famously lifted the European Cup in 1991, also winning three domestic titles across spells with Red Star and Vojvodina.

In Italy, he won a host of silverware with Lazio and Inter, including Scudettos in 1990-2000 and 2005-06, in addition to four Copa Italia crowns and three Supercoppa Italian trophies. He also claimed the UEFA Cup Winners Cup and UEFA Super Cup with Lazio.

