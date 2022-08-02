Singular Genomics Appoints Sam Ropp, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Officer

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

The company further expanded its commercial leadership team with the appointment of Jeff Bullard as Head of Sales for North America

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced the appointment of Sam Ropp, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Dr. Ropp will oversee the company’s commercial function, including commercialization of the G4 Sequencing Platform. He will report to Drew Spaventa, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Singular Genomics. The company also announced the appointment of Jeff Bullard as Head of Sales for North America.



“As an accomplished life science leader, Sam brings the deep knowledge and experience we need to expand our executive bench and execute commercially,” said Mr. Spaventa. “Sam’s proven track record of building successful commercial organizations comprising sales, service, support and marketing, coupled with Jeff’s extensive background building and leading world class sales teams, will propel Singular as we grow our commercial offering with the G4 and plan for future commercialization of the PX. We are pleased to welcome both Sam and Jeff to the Singular team.”

“With the recent launch of the G4 Sequencing Platform and publication of data highlighting its power and versatility, Singular is well positioned to become a leader in the next-generation sequencing space,” said Dr. Ropp. “I believe in the continued high potential of our technology platform, which is delivering on its promise with the G4—a powerful desktop sequencer, producing accurate results quickly with unprecedented flexibility. I look forward to joining Drew and the team as we progress and evolve Singular’s sequencing technologies for the advancement of science and medicine.”

Dr. Ropp brings nearly 20 years of commercial experience, including sales, marketing and business development, to this new role. He joins Singular from 10x Genomics, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Global Sales, where he was responsible for leading all aspects of regional sales, marketing, support and global sales operations. Previously, Dr. Ropp held senior leadership roles at Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), including Vice President of Global Sales, Service & Support for the BD Genomics business unit and General Manager of the CLiC Automation Platform business unit. He also brings expertise from his tenure at Molecular Devices (Danaher Corporation) as North American Sales Manager for Distribution and Strategic Partnerships and his numerous roles at Bio-Rad Laboratories, ending as Senior Business Unit Marketing Manager, Genomics. Dr. Ropp received a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences and an M.S. in Anatomy and Physiology from Wright State University, and a B.S. in Biology and Kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Story continues

Mr. Bullard is an industry veteran with a track record of strategic sales leadership execution. He joins Singular from 10x Genomics, where he most recently served as the Senior Director of Sales—Americas. During his six years with 10x Genomics, he held several roles of increasing responsibility and was instrumental in building the Americas sales organization. Prior to 10x Genomics, Mr. Bullard held a variety of sales management, sequencing sales and product development positions during his 10-year tenure at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Life Technologies, Ion Torrent and Applied Biosystems/Ambion. Prior to his life science industry sales roles, Mr. Bullard held positions within pharmaceutical, CRO and government entities in a variety of R&D, technical development and applications roles. He received his B.S. in Molecular Genetics from East Carolina University.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4 Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In development, the PX system leverages Singular’s proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in-situ readout to look at RNA and proteins in single cells and tissue. With these products, Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the attributes, performance and future benefits of the G4 Sequencing Platform, the potential expansion of the applications portfolio for the G4 Sequencing Platform, and quotes of our management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our management’s current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors that may affect our future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022. Accordingly, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or our future performance. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact

Matt Clawson

949-370-8500

ir@singulargenomics.com

Media Contact

Dan Budwick, 1AB

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com



