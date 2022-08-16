Singles are opting for cheaper dates due to cost of living crisis, study finds

Romance experts have spied a new trend of “cash-candid dating” emerging among singles as they attempt to navigate the unforgiving terrain of the cost of living crisis.

As forecasters warn that the country is tumbling head-first into a deep recession, daters are learning to be more honest and open about their money – and are planning more financially-viable dates.

Though Britons are rarely frank about their personal finances, the economic crisis – and resultant tightening of belts – has forced people to confront head on what they can afford in terms of preparing for and going out on dates.

According to a new survey by Bumble, 42 per cent of single people are now inclined to pick a more modest date location to avoid bill panic.

Meanwhile, 30 per cent of respondents said they believe it is more important now than at the start of this year to talk about money.

One in 10 people also said they would discuss salaries on the first few meetings with their date, while just six per cent said they would never raise such exchanges.

The new appetite for financial transparency has led to a rise in people seeking out cheaper date options, with 34 per cent of respondents saying they would suggest a free date activity, while 21 per cent said they would set themselves a budget when they do spend.

“Being 10 minutes into a three-course dinner and realising there is zero vibe is an expensive but avoidable situation,” says Bumble and financial expert Alice Tapper

“It’s a controversial one, but in my view, nobody should be picking up the full tab unless they really, really want to.

“Times are tough and, thankfully, we’re moving beyond gendered expectations of who pays for what. While paying can be a kind gesture, it often creates unhelpful expectations and pressure.”

“On the first date in particular, there’s no shame in confidently asking ‘shall we split?’,” she advises

According to research from Bumble, a quarter of Gen Z and millennials believe that you should split date costs, regardless of your respective salaries.