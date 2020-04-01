Single-leg training in solitude: How you can get great lower-body workouts while staying at home

Since you probably don’t have access to machines and barbells to get your typical lower body workout done because of the CDC’s guidelines to stay at home through April 30 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, April is a great month to switch it up and focus exclusively on single-leg training.

Why? Well there are a couple of factors. Most people are stronger and more coordinated with their dominant leg. That imbalance can lead to injuries and single-leg training can help bring your weaker leg up to par. And, most importantly for the sake of this discussion, you don’t need to have a bunch of weights to get a great lower body workout.

Most gym-goers feel that they need to work exclusively with heavy weights to maintain or build strength or keep pushing themselves on long runs to keep their endurance up. And let’s be real, if you’ve been in an established strength-building routine for years you’re probably not going to step back into the gym when it opens back up and immediately hit a deadlift or squat one-rep max record or be able to run a half-marathon if you dial it back a bit in the coming weeks.

But you’re also not going to get weaker or less fit either. If you simply find a way to work out consistently until you can get back into the gym you’re not going lose anything while you’re trying to responsibly socially distance.

“Many clients are afraid they’re going to lose all their gains and progress they’ve made because they can’t train as often or have limited access to equipment,” Boston-based trainer Tony Gentilcore said.

“I’ve had to reassure them that when it comes to maximal strength and even cardiovascular endurance that those are two qualities that “stick around” for a while. Meaning, one would have to be the world’s greatest couch potato in order to see a drastic drop in those two things. Most research shows that there’s a 30-day — plus or minus five or so — window in fact.”

If you’ve been ignoring single-leg exercises in favor of staples like squats and deadlifts and/or machine-based exercises, take the next 30 days to switch it up. Even if that means doing a lot of high-repetition sets.

Step-ups

If you have steps or something resembling steps accessible, you can do step ups. If you’re just starting your fitness journey, start at one step and make sure you don’t push off with your trailing leg. If you’re a conditioned fitness fanatic, go to the second or third step if you can and make sure to not use your back leg for assistance. Do 15 or more reps per leg per set if possible. If not, stop a couple reps short of failure on each set or once you start needing to use your back leg for assistance.

Lunges

You can do a lot of lunge variations too. Walking lunges are great if you have space. Static split squats and reverse lunges are perfectly fine if you don’t. If you’re used to doing sets of lunges with heavy dumbbells in each hand, explosive lunges are a good changeup. You don’t realize how hard they are until you do them.

Single-Leg Hip Extensions and Deadlifts

Working on your hip hinge patterns with one leg at a time is a great way to discover if you have a strength imbalance in your glute muscles.

When doing single-leg hip extensions or deadlifts, focus on properly executing a controlled hip hinge movement with your glute. Don’t let your hamstrings or back take over and do them with a slower tempo than you think. Pause at the top of the hip extension.

If you need to hold onto something when doing single-leg deadlifts, that’s OK. But focus on having to steady yourself less and less as you progress.

Single-Leg Squats

If you’ve been wanting to be able to do a single leg squat, there’s no better time than now to get good at them. And if you steadily follow a linear progression you’ll be able to do them sooner than you think even if they are the hardest single-leg exercise of this bunch.

It seems counter-intuitive, but holding something that weighs five or 10 pounds out in front of you while doing a single-leg squat actually makes the movement easier.

Get outside and move

This isn’t an obvious single-leg exercise, of course. But you should be taking advantage of the increasing spring temperatures. Responsibly, of course. Don’t go out walking or running with a group of friends.

Try to make it a goal of doing some cardio at least 20 minutes per day in April. That activity can be as leisurely as a walk with your family or dog or as intense as 20 minutes worth of interval training in a park or on an empty street.

Feel free to change it up too. Vary up your running distances and intensities. Walk a couple of days a week to recover from those runs. Or if you’re wanting to build up your baseline fitness level, simply start walking at the beginning of the month and see how much further and faster you can walk at the end of the month. The opportunities here are extremely simple. And endless.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

