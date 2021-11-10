Single-vehicle crash claims life of 17-year-old in Langley

Local RCMP say the deceased was a Langley resident and they believe speed was a factor after the Honda Genesis he was driving went off the road and hit a tree. (CBC - image credit)

A 17-year-old male is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Langley, B.C., according to police.

In a media release, RCMP said the fatal collision happened on Wednesday, just after midnight.

Police say the teenager was a Langley resident and they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The Hyundai Genesis was travelling northbound on 284th Street when it went off the road and hit a tree.

The street was closed between 64th and 68th Avenues following the incident but reopened before 9 a.m. PT, according to DriveBC.

The Integrated Collision Analysts and Reconstruction Service was assisting Langley RCMP at the scene and the Criminal Collision Investigation Team will investigate, police said.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.