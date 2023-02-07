If You’re Single This Valentine’s, These Mind-Blowing Sex Toys Will Give You More Pleasure Than A Partner Could

Treat yourself to some tantalising solo pleasure this Valentine's Day

Most couples will likely agree that Valentine’s Day has sort of just become synonymous with a special set menu dinner, and a token soppy social media post. But if you’re single, you’re free from those cheesy shackles, and can just turn it into a day all about prioritising your own pleasure.

Whether you’re looking to please and tease your prostate, or send vibrations through your vulva, these top-rated sex toys will give you more solo pleasure than a partner ever could this Valentine’s Day. I’ve also included a review from a real customer for each product to give you a sneak peek of what to expect…

If you’re a sex toy beginner, then you can’t go wrong with a bullet vibrator

Lovehoney

If you’re a sex toy beginner, then you can’t go wrong with a bullet vibrator

“This was my very first sex toy, so I really wasn’t sure what to expect. I used it in the bath, and two-minutes later, on the last setting, I had a powerful orgasm and was ready to go about the rest of my day! Lovely toy for solo play, especially when you are finding your way in sex toy world. I have used it several times and always climax.”

£12.99 from Lovehoney

Enjoy the pressure and pulsations from this clitoral suction toy

Amazon

Enjoy the pressure and pulsations from this clitoral suction toy

“This is probably my favourite sex toy ever, and I have tried many. It is a life changing toy and I would 100% recommend it. People who struggle with oversensitivity may not like it, but someone who enjoys the feeling of oral sex and the sensation of a fairly powerful vibrator will definitely love this toy.”

£39.99 from Amazon

Please and tease your prostate with this remote controlled massager

Lovehoney

Please and tease your prostate with this remote controlled massager

“When I saw the ample size of this I thought not a chance, but chose a relaxed moment, warmed up with some smaller toys, and slowly popped this in. Eased it in at first then suddenly it went all the way and was surprisingly comfortable. It stayed securely in place and the vibrations were very pleasurable. First time with such a big toy but worth the patience. Have fun!”

£34.99 (was £69.99) from Lovehoney

Apply pressure to the whole labia with this flame-shaped vibrator

LookFantastic

Apply pressure to the whole labia with this flame-shaped vibrator

“I really enjoyed using The Firefighter. The tool was quite heavy and powerful which was great for stimulation, and it's also quiet which is great if you want to be discreet. I would highly recommend it!”

£34.97 (was £49.95) from LookFantastic

Add some buzz to your butt with this sleek silicone vibrating plug

Amazon

Add some buzz to your butt with this sleek silicone vibrating plug

“This is a great plug. I have spent money on a few different plugs — both vibrating and non-vibrating — but I was never really satisfied. This is definitely a great product, as it is small enough that you won't need any prep to work your way around but large enough to feel like something is definitely in there. The material used is really nice, and the different vibration styles are also a great feature.”

£29.99 from Amazon

Enjoy powerful pulses with this mains-powered wand massager

Lovehoney

Enjoy powerful pulses with this mains-powered wand massager

“This thing packs a punch, that's for sure. If you're looking for a toy that will absolutely blow your mind, this is the one for you. Once I reached the highest setting, I immediately had to turn it back down as it was so intense — so you may want to start slow. I definitely had one of the fastest and most intense orgasms, and was extremely impressed by it. It's a toy I constantly use.”

£54.99 from Lovehoney

Mimic the feeling of sex with this fantastically textured fleshlight

Lovehoney

Mimic the feeling of sex with this fantastically textured fleshlight

“This fleshlight toy is fantastic! Can be used with a partner or solo. About as close to the real thing as you can get so much better than a hand. I would highly recommend it!”

£44.99 from Lovehoney

Set your sights on internal stimulation with this versatile vibe

LookFantastic

Set your sights on internal stimulation with this versatile vibe

“Externally it was a bit buzzy, but internally it really shone. I don't know if it technically hit my G-spot, but it definitely hit some place that felt good. I'd definitely recommend it for beginners who may be a little nervous, as it only goes in a couple of inches. The vibrations travelled really well through my body, it felt like it was stimulating multiple areas. Good power given it's battery-operated.”

£34.97 (was £49.95) from LookFantastic

Benefit from double the trouble with this dual-action device

Lovehoney

Benefit from double the trouble with this dual-action device

“I’ve never had such an explosive orgasm before! The clit suction is literally amazing, and combined with the shaft vibration... just wow. I’d honestly recommend this toy to any and every woman!”

£48.99 (was £69.99) from Lovehoney

Play around with the many different modes of this app-controlled penis masturbator

Amazon

Play around with the many different modes of this app-controlled penis masturbator

“Rather great and easy to use, and the 9-modes are a lot of fun to play with. It’s very easy to clean and is also discreet due to its size. It also has the added feature of being made from a much more flexible material, which really helps with girth and finding the right position.”

£22.99 from Amazon

