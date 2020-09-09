What is the single social bubble in Victoria's roadmap out of Covid restrictions?

Victoria’s roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions outlines a slow and steady return to relative normalcy but, for many Melburnians, the plan also means an extension of ongoing social isolation.

However, the introduction of a “single social bubble” – announced with the roadmap – is an attempt to address the isolation experienced by Victorians who live alone.

Here’s everything you need to know about the bubble.

What is the single social bubble?

From 14 September, people who live alone, and single parents, will be able to choose one person from a different household to form a “single social bubble” with.

Single social bubbles will be allowed to gather inside a home – something that is not allowed under current restrictions.

Bubbles will be limited to two people and can be formed in Melbourne and regional Victoria. However, a bubble for a single Melbourne resident cannot include someone from regional Victoria, and vice versa.

Who is eligible to be in a bubble?

Anyone who is single and lives alone, and therefore has not been able to have an intimate partner legally visit.

Single parents, including those who live with dependent children under 18, are also eligible for the single social bubble.

If you meet the criteria, you can choose anyone, even if they live in a household with multiple people, to be in your social bubble. A single person can only nominate one person for the duration of the first and second steps out of restrictions.

How do bubble visits work?

If you’re a single person, your chosen bubble partner can visit your home as much as they want and stay for however long they wish, including overnight. However, they can only travel to the home outside of curfew hours, so between 5am and 9pm.

If the nominated bubble partner has children that can’t be left alone, they can accompany their parents in visiting their single bubble partner.

A single person can also visit their nominated bubble partner in their home as much as they like, can stay for however long they wish, and even spend the night there. They can also bring their dependent children if they can’t be left alone.

However, the single person will only be able to travel to their bubble partner outside of curfew hours. Importantly, the single person can only visit their bubble partner at their home if they are the only adult in the home at that time.

According to the Victorian government: “This would mean if a single person nominates one of their parents, they can only visit the parental home if it’s just the nominated parent at home. Otherwise, the nominated person will need to visit the single person at home.”

If I have an intimate partner I don’t live with but have been seeing under existing restrictions, can I form a single social bubble with someone else?

No. You must choose one person. The single social bubble is designed to help single people who are experiencing social isolation who have not been allowed to have visitors or visit friends’ homes under existing restrictions.

However, you could be chosen for a friend’s social bubble, provided that friend lives alone and does not have an intimate partner who they can visit.

Do I have to wear a mask when visiting someone in my single social bubble?

Yes. However, in a radio interview, Victoria’s chief health officer, Prof Brett Sutton, indicated this could be changed, saying “I’m not sure about the practicality or feasibility of that.”

Does the social bubble affect my two hours a day of exercise outside with another person?

No. You can still gather for exercise with another person for two hours a day from September 14.

I live alone in Melbourne. Does the curfew still apply to when I can visit someone in my bubble

Yes.

I live alone in Melbourne. Can my social bubble partner live more than 5km away from me?

Yes. However, if you live in Melbourne, you cannot choose a bubble partner who lives in regional Victoria.

I’m single but I live in a share house, or with my parents. Do I qualify for the single social bubble?

No. However you can be chosen for a friend’s social bubble, provided that friend lives alone.