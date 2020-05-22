From Single Parents to Bless This Mess : All the Shows Canceled So Far This Spring

It's time to say goodbye to Will Cooper and Angie D'Amato.

ABC announced a number of cancellations this spring, including the beloved comedy Single Parents starring, Leighton Meester and Taran Killam, Deadline reported.

The end of Single Parents, which follows a group of singles as they raise their 7-year-olds, comes after just two seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ABC shows Emergence, Bless This Mess, Schooled and Kids Say the Darndest Things with Tiffany Haddish have also gotten the boot, according to Deadline.

ABC has decided to renew Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor, America's Funniest Home Videos, American Idol and The Bachelorette, Variety reported.

RELATED: CBS Renews 23 Shows Including NCIS and Blue Bloods , Cancels Pauley Perrette's Broke

"At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on strategy that has made us No. 1 this season — bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, according to Variety.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Tiffany Haddish and Kids Say the Darndest Thing

CBS, which announced a number of cancellations earlier this month, revealed this week that the network will not be moving forward with the comedy pilot Fun, Deadline reported.

RELATED: From Will & Grace to Lethal Weapon: All the TV Shows That Have Been Canceled So Far in 2019

Fun was about a life-long love story between a brother and sister, who always encouraged each other to have fun. Played by Beckie Newton and Michael Urie, the show followed the duo as they return to their Pennsylvania hometown to help their sister run her business.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Broke, which stars NCIS alumna Pauley Perrette and Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil, had been canceled after one season. The series premiered on April 2 and followed Jackie [Perrette] a suburban single mother whose world is changed when her wealthy sister ends up needing a place to stay after her money dries up.