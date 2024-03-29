‘Single Parents’ Alum Jake Choi To Star In Indie Dark Comedy ‘The Late Night Creep’

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Choi (Single Parents) has been tapped to star in The Late Night Creep, a dark comedy from writer-director Jamal Dedeaux (Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks).

The film tells the story of an unhappily married man (Choi) who sneaks out of the house to go on a date with his college crush and ends up having the night from hell. Dedeaux is producing the indie alongside Rebecca Haze and Kris Simms.

Best known for starring alongside Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett and more on the comedy series Single Parents, which ran for two seasons on ABC, Choi most recently starred opposite Nico Tortorella, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Emily Hampshire in the indie drama The Mattachine Family, exec produced by Zach Braff.

Previously, he’s also been seen in films including Justin Chon’s Sundance drama Ms. Purple, Warner Bros and MGM’s YA romance The Sun Is Also a Star, starring Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton, and Jodie Foster’s Money Monster, starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Jack O’Connell, for Sony. Additional TV credits include The Magicians, Younger, Difficult People, Broad City and Gotham.

Choi is represented by Buchwald, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and attorney Ben Rubinfield of Ziffren Brittenham.

