Single Mom Claims Airline Denied Her from Flying Alone with Twin Babies: 'Very Defeated' (Exclusive)

The single mom claims she wasn't allowed to travel with her twin 3-month-old babies according to the Canadian Aviation Regulations

Amanda Leigh Vienno Bailey/Tiktok

A Canadian mom is claiming that an airline wouldn't let her travel alone with her 3-month-old twin babies.

"So we are not allowed to fly by ourselves on Thursday, and I'm super disappointed," mom Amanda Leigh Vienno Bailey shared between tears in a TikTok earlier this month. "I didn't think I was allowed but after calling Flair [a Canadian airline] and confirming multiple times, they said it was fine."

"You get your hopes and you're like, I can do it. I can do it. And I'm packed. Everything is packed," she continued. "And flights right now are ridiculous to even ask for somebody to come with me and they won't honor a price or anything. So it's just super frustrating and it just, it sucks being a single mom."

In the video posted to her TikTok account, Bailey, 26, who's based in Canada, posed with one of her twin babies.

"Not being able to do the things that you literally do on an everyday basis because of safety, but at the time it's like, you can't in a timely manner care for two babies. Ok in a timely manner, how am I gonna be able to care for two 2-year-olds, or a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old?"

According to the Canadian Aviation Regulations, no passenger can be responsible for more than one infant — a term which they classify as a child under the age of 2. If a passenger is traveling with children under the age of 2, a passenger must accompany each child, even if they bought seats for them.

"To me, it makes no sense, especially if they're still traveling in a car seat, which if they were 2 I'd probably still have them in a car seat as well, to unbuckle them from a convertible carseat to an infant carseat is gonna be no different," Bailey explained.

"My timely manner is gonna be the same. In the event of a fire in my home or in the airport, whether they're 2 years old or they're babies, it's going to be the same thing."

"And you know, it's not like I'm a double parent household and don't do things a lot on my own. I'm literally with them 24/7 alone. So it's just super frustrating and I'm so mad that this is happening. And yeah, were not happy about it."

"I felt very frustrated as I did my due diligence to call and book/check with the airline to ensure I was able to fly alone, which they said I could as long as I purchased seats for all of us, or at least one," Bailey tells PEOPLE exclusively.

In an update posted a day after the original video, the mom of two said she canceled her flight after being unable to find someone to fly with her. She plans to rebook her trip when she can get someone to accompany her on her trip.

"This time, I am bringing someone with me to abide by the rules but I just [feel] overall very defeated knowing I can't do it alone for 2 years and it will make visiting my mom so much harder and more costly," adds Bailey.

A representative for Flair Airlines did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the future, Bailey advises that other parents "check all the rules and regulations on the airline's website, as well as the government of Canada's website when it comes to traveling with children."

