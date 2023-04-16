Single family residence sells in Davis for $1.3 million

A 1,956-square-foot house built in 1930 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Rice Lane in Davis was sold on March 21, 2023. The $1,250,000 purchase price works out to $639 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,750-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On University Avenue, Davis, in September 2022, a 1,456-square-foot home was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $567.

In May 2021, a 1,401-square-foot home on University Avenue in Davis sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $657.

A 1,650-square-foot home on the 300 block of B Street in Davis sold in October 2021, for $952,000, a price per square foot of $577.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.