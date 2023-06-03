Single-family residence in Davis sells for $1.3 million

A spacious house located in the 5600 block of Hoag Place in Davis has new owners. The 3,530-square-foot property, built in 2000, was sold on May 9, 2023, for $1,325,000, or $375 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 10,500-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Hoag Place, Davis, in February 2022, a 3,521-square-foot home was sold for $1,681,818, a price per square foot of $478.

A 3,696-square-foot home on the 5600 block of Cowell Boulevard in Davis sold in June 2021, for $1,525,000, a price per square foot of $413.

In May 2023, a 2,827-square-foot home on Cowell Boulevard in Davis sold for $1,155,000, a price per square foot of $409.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.