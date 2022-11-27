Single-family residence in Davis sells for $1.5 million

A 2,130-square-foot house built in 1936 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the first block of College park. in Davis was sold on Nov. 8, 2022. The $1,450,000 purchase price works out to $681 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and one parking space. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:

In April 2022, a 2,187-square-foot home on Miller Drive in Davis sold for $1,275,000, a price per square foot of $583.

On Miller Drive, Davis, in March 2022, a 1,660-square-foot home was sold for $1,355,000, a price per square foot of $816.

A 2,280-square-foot home on the 500 block of Miller Drive in Davis sold in November 2022 for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $439.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.