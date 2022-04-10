New single-family lots under construction, builders prepare for Spring Parade

Chapel Hill
·3 min read

Spring is here and new construction activity at Chapel Hill shows no signs of slowing down. The 8th and final plat of single-family homesites are now under construction. Lot reservations are available for buyers who want to create a custom-built home on these final picturesque lots. Additionally, the Chapel Hill model row continues to grow with the addition of a sixth display home. All homes are open daily.

Chapel Hill’s newest display home is a 1½-story Arcadia by Doyle Construction. The 4-bedroom home includes a study/den and a second-floor loft space. Located at 17325 Bradshaw St., the home is now open and will be staged shortly in the model row. Coming soon is the community’s seventh model home, an Adriana reverse by Washam Homes. Watch for updates on this new display home in late spring.

The eye-catching Chapel Hill model row continues to feature award-winning homes by the area’s top building companies, including Don Julian Builders, James Engle Custom Homes, NewMark Homes, Suma Design, Doyle Construction, and Bickimer Homes, open during the Spring Parade of Homes (April 23-May 8).

Elsewhere in Chapel Hill, inventory homes are underway with estimated completion times ranging from 90 to 180+ days. Current inventory in the reverse 1½-story category includes Washam Homes’ Adriana plan, underway at 17337 Richards St., which offers just over 3,100 square feet and is priced in the mid-$700,000s. Other builders with inventory starting in the reverse 1½-story category include Nick Zvacek Construction, NewMark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Bickimer Homes, Suma Design, Inspired Homes, United Engineers, and John Stewart Construction.

Increasingly popular ranch plans are available from Bickimer Homes, Comerio Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, and Hilmann Homes. Plans start at 2,020 square feet and are priced from the $400,000s, plus lot and options. Washam Homes will be introducing a new ranch plan this fall. Please call Chapel Hill for details.

Buyers wanting a main-floor homeowner’s suite and additional bedrooms upstairs are drawn to Chapel Hill’s 1½-story homes. Several are under construction by Comerio Homes, Classic Homes, Doyle Construction, James Engle Custom Homes, New Mark Homes, C&M Builders, and Washam Homes, ranging from 2,600 to 3,200+ square feet and priced from the $600,000s to the upper $700,000s.

A two-story Inglenook home by Inspired Homes is under construction at 17212 Bradshaw. The home includes a finished lower level and is priced in the low $700,000s.

Chapel Hill has also introduced their newest residential setting: Chapel Hill Villas. Choose from four available reverse 1½-story homes designed by renowned local architect Scott Bickford and built by James Engle Custom Homes, soon to be joined by a second builder, award-winning Hilmann Homes. Plans begin at 2,400 finished square feet and offer options for a 3-car garage and fourth bedroom finish. Pricing starts in the low $500,000s. A limited maintenance monthly fee includes all community amenities: two swimming pools, a clubroom, pickleball court, tot lot, and asphalt walking trails that wind through approximately 70 acres of platted green space.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$500,000s to upper $800,000s; Chapel Hill Villas, lower to mid-$500,000s

Location: Noland St. at 175th Street (between Quivira and Pflumm), Overland Park, Kan. Chapel Hill Estates sales office, 17305 Bradshaw St. Chapel Hill Villas sales office, 13457 W. 174th Pl.

Hours: Open daily at 17305 Bradshaw

Contact: Chapel Hill Estates, Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383. Chapel Hill Villas, Keith Viken, 913-278-1010.

Website: ChapelHillKC.com and ChapelHill.Villas

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.