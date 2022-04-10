New single-family lots under construction, builders prepare for Spring Parade

Spring is here and new construction activity at Chapel Hill shows no signs of slowing down. The 8th and final plat of single-family homesites are now under construction. Lot reservations are available for buyers who want to create a custom-built home on these final picturesque lots. Additionally, the Chapel Hill model row continues to grow with the addition of a sixth display home. All homes are open daily.

Chapel Hill’s newest display home is a 1½-story Arcadia by Doyle Construction. The 4-bedroom home includes a study/den and a second-floor loft space. Located at 17325 Bradshaw St., the home is now open and will be staged shortly in the model row. Coming soon is the community’s seventh model home, an Adriana reverse by Washam Homes. Watch for updates on this new display home in late spring.

The eye-catching Chapel Hill model row continues to feature award-winning homes by the area’s top building companies, including Don Julian Builders, James Engle Custom Homes, NewMark Homes, Suma Design, Doyle Construction, and Bickimer Homes, open during the Spring Parade of Homes (April 23-May 8).

Elsewhere in Chapel Hill, inventory homes are underway with estimated completion times ranging from 90 to 180+ days. Current inventory in the reverse 1½-story category includes Washam Homes’ Adriana plan, underway at 17337 Richards St., which offers just over 3,100 square feet and is priced in the mid-$700,000s. Other builders with inventory starting in the reverse 1½-story category include Nick Zvacek Construction, NewMark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Bickimer Homes, Suma Design, Inspired Homes, United Engineers, and John Stewart Construction.

Increasingly popular ranch plans are available from Bickimer Homes, Comerio Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, and Hilmann Homes. Plans start at 2,020 square feet and are priced from the $400,000s, plus lot and options. Washam Homes will be introducing a new ranch plan this fall. Please call Chapel Hill for details.

Buyers wanting a main-floor homeowner’s suite and additional bedrooms upstairs are drawn to Chapel Hill’s 1½-story homes. Several are under construction by Comerio Homes, Classic Homes, Doyle Construction, James Engle Custom Homes, New Mark Homes, C&M Builders, and Washam Homes, ranging from 2,600 to 3,200+ square feet and priced from the $600,000s to the upper $700,000s.

A two-story Inglenook home by Inspired Homes is under construction at 17212 Bradshaw. The home includes a finished lower level and is priced in the low $700,000s.

Chapel Hill has also introduced their newest residential setting: Chapel Hill Villas. Choose from four available reverse 1½-story homes designed by renowned local architect Scott Bickford and built by James Engle Custom Homes, soon to be joined by a second builder, award-winning Hilmann Homes. Plans begin at 2,400 finished square feet and offer options for a 3-car garage and fourth bedroom finish. Pricing starts in the low $500,000s. A limited maintenance monthly fee includes all community amenities: two swimming pools, a clubroom, pickleball court, tot lot, and asphalt walking trails that wind through approximately 70 acres of platted green space.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$500,000s to upper $800,000s; Chapel Hill Villas, lower to mid-$500,000s

Location: Noland St. at 175th Street (between Quivira and Pflumm), Overland Park, Kan. Chapel Hill Estates sales office, 17305 Bradshaw St. Chapel Hill Villas sales office, 13457 W. 174th Pl.

Hours: Open daily at 17305 Bradshaw

Contact: Chapel Hill Estates, Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383. Chapel Hill Villas, Keith Viken, 913-278-1010.

Website: ChapelHillKC.com and ChapelHill.Villas