Single-engine plane crashes while participating in Reno Air Races: FAA

A single-engine plane crashed behind a residential area while participating in the Reno Air Races in Nevada on Sunday, authorities said.

The Aero L-29 Delfín crashed in Reno around 3:45 p.m. local time while participating in the air races, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement, adding it's unclear how many people were onboard.

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," the administration said. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates."

The Reno Air Racing Association, a nonprofit group that organizes the STIHL National Championship Air Races, according to its website, wrote on Twitter that it was "confirming details of the incident that happened today during the Jet Gold Race.

"We can confirm that only one plane was involved. The National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event," it added.

The Reno Air Races began Wednesday and were scheduled to go through Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

