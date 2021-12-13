Single dad hilariously leaves trail of makeup palettes in his driveway to attract a new wife

A single father came up with an interesting way to find his two daughters a stepmom.

Being a single parent isn’t easy, but dating as a single parent might be even harder. TikToker @lawmanforeveryoung is a widower from Illinois. He lost his wife in 2018 and still keeps a portrait of her on his mantle.

In 2021, he shared that he was on Tinder looking for love again. The dad posted a hilarious video on one strategy he used to find a new partner.

“I hope some girl who loves makeup doesn’t follow me home,” he said.

The single dad left a trail of various makeup palettes in his driveway. Unfortunately, the wrong person caught the trail’s scent. His daughter Nicole spotted the makeup and started to pick the palettes up.

“Nicole!” he shouted. “Leave those there. I’m trying to get you a stepmom.”

The funny clip racked up 3.1 million views on TikTok. People thought the dad’s little “hack” was hysterical.

“Nicole! Do you want a stepmom or not?” someone joked.

“My dad needs to do this!” another said.

“I laughed way louder than I was supposed to,” a user commented.

