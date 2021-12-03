Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Major players in the single-chamber prefilled syringes market are BD, Gerresheimer, Schott, Catalent, Nipro, Weigao, Stevanato, Baxter, Vetter Pharma, and Terumo. The global single-chamber prefilled syringes market is expected to grow from $4.

41 billion in 2020 to $4.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.58 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.1%.



The single-chamber prefilled syringes market consists of sales of single-chamber prefilled syringes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture disposable single-chamber syringes with already loaded liquid medicine to be injected. The companies involved in the single-chamber prefilled syringes market are primarily engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-chamber prefilled syringes.



The main types of products in single-chamber prefilled syringes are glass and plastic.A glass-based single-chamber prefilled syringe is a type of single-chamber prefilled syringe manufactured using glass.



Glass is the most preferred material for manufacturing prefilled syringes.A plastic-based single-chamber prefilled syringe uses plastic as the preferred material.



These single-chamber prefilled syringes are used for injecting prefilled vaccine products, biological, or pharmaceutical products.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the single-chamber prefilled syringe market.Major companies operating in the single-chamber prefilled syringe sector are focused on developing technological solutions for the single-chamber prefilled syringe market to strengthen their position.



For instance, in 2019, Biocorp, a France-based medical device manufacturing company launched Injay, a single-chamber prefilled syringe that uses Near Field Communication (NFC) chip to stores information regarding drug name, batch number, and expiry date and transfers this data when it is scanned using the code provided. This information will be transmitted from the patient’s phone to the doctor with the specified date and time when the patient injected the drug.



In October 2020, Credence Medsystems, US-based drug delivery, and specialty pharmaceutical company has collaborated with Schott AG, a German-based glass and glass-ceramics manufacturing company. The collaboration is to integrate Credence’s Companion technology with Schott’s refillable syringe glass and polymer syringe systems and provide an innovative and differentiated offering for the delivery of injectable medications via prefilled syringes.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancers are contributing to the growth of the single-chamber prefilled syringes market.According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, approximately 463 million adults are living with diabetes and by 2045 it is estimated to be 700 million adults around the world, and 1 in 5 adults above 65 will have diabetes.



According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, 1.9 million new cancer cases would be registered. Diabetes patients who require insulin therapy when medicines could not control their blood glucose levels, the diabetes patients use the single-chamber prefilled syringe. Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancers drives the market for single-chamber prefilled syringes.



The countries covered in the single-chamber prefilled syringes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

