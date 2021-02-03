Single? A new book wants to tell you 'How to Not Die Alone'

At some point you might've thought it, texted it to a friend in a panic after your 3,000th bad first date, or maybe you've even come to think of it as fact: I'm going to die alone.

Not if dating coach Logan Ury can help it. Ury, formerly with Google’s behavioral science team and now dating app Hinge's director of relationship science, has penned "How to Not Die Alone: The Surprising Science That Will Help You Find Love."

The book, out now, leans on behavioral science and relationship science. It's "about taking these patterns of behavior that you have that might be blind spots," Ury tells USA TODAY. "So, they're harming you, but you're not aware of them, and it's about getting you to actually realize what they are and then take action to change them."

"How to Not Die Alone" includes a quiz to help readers identify if they are a Romanticizer (someone who "has unrealistic expectations of relationships"), a Maximizer ("unrealistic expectations of their partner") or a Hesitater ("unrealistic expectations of themselves"). Ury has also penned a chapter titled "F**k the Spark," in which she explains that fondness for someone can build over time. The book offers tips for those progressing through the phases of a relationship. Intentionally decide to take the next steps, Ury advises, don't just slide to a higher-stakes stage.

The cover for a book hoping to tell singles "How to Not Die Alone."

Ury found her husband, Scott, after she altered her mindset of "love is about convincing somebody to be with you" with the help of a dating coach.

"She helped me realize that it was much more about how the person made me feel," says Ury. "In the exercises we did together, I realized that there was already a person in my life who made me feel the way that I wanted to feel, which was intelligent, energized, appreciated."

For more of Ury's tips on how to find a partner (if you're looking), read on. The interview has been edited for clarity:

Question: I'm single, and when I took your quiz I was identified as a Romanticizer. Sometimes, what people tell me is, "Oh, you just haven't met the right person yet. You'll meet them when you're supposed to." But you're saying I might've already met someone I could've have been compatible with?

Logan Ury: When someone says, "Oh, you just haven't met the right person yet," that I would put in the category of things that people say to their friends to make them feel better but are potentially harmful, and the reason why is that Romanticizers ... generally, are guilty of thinking, "Oh, my soul mate will find me. I don't need to put effort in. If I put effort in it's unromantic." So, I tell a story in the book about a person who would get really dressed up for a flight, in case she would meet someone on the flight, but then would never approach someone. Your other point, which is maybe you've already met someone who would be a great fit, I think that that's actually pretty common for people.

"How to Not Die Alone" author, relationship coach Logan Ury

Q: In the book, you write of this Romanticizer who said to you, "I feel like you’re telling me to give up on my dream. I have this vision of love, and now you’re saying it doesn’t exist. That I have to settle or give up." Talk about your response to her.

Ury: The first thing I would say, is that this is not about settling. People have an aversion to the word "settling," and they feel like it's giving up. So much of what I care about, and what I hope that people take away from the book, is understanding that being more practical about finding love, and being more practical about what love looks like, and being more practical about keeping your relationship alive, has nothing to do with settling. Settling is lowering your standards, and I think that a different way of looking at it is that it's not that you're lowering your standards, it's that you're focusing your standards on what really matters (which Ury says includes a potential mate's kindness and emotional stability, loyalty, how well you can make difficult decisions together, and the sides of you the person brings out).

Q: What are the blind spots for the Maximizer and the Hesitater?

Ury: What happens with Maximizers in dating is that there's no way that you can date everyone or turn over every stone. But they have this feeling of "Could I be 5% happier with somebody else?" "The grass is always greener over there." It's very hard for them to ever make a choice and commit to it because they're always wondering if they could have made a better decision. The advice I give to Maximizers is to create a meaningful benchmark and find someone who meets those expectations and then commit to them.

The Hesitater...there's always a day when they'll feel ready to date, and they're just not there yet. The issue with the Hesitater is that they're making two big mistakes. One is that they are missing out on the chance to get better at dating, (the other is) they're missing out on the chance to figure out what kind of person they want to be with. For them, the goal is just to start.

Q: What are some best practices for the dating apps?

Ury: Really looking and saying, "What are my six best photos?" And if you don't know, then create an album of a few photos and send them to friends. Then writing a profile that's actually a mixture of vulnerability and humor and really shows who you are. You should put stuff out there that you actually want to engage in a conversation on. One other tip about that is to be specific. Don't say, "I love cooking;" say, "Every Sunday I cook a big Italian meal with my grandma on Zoom." I would encourage people to set broader filters around height and broader filters around age, because those are two superficial things that people can often benefit from being more flexible on.

