Single-use Bioprocessing Market Research Report 2022 Featuring 3M, Applikon, Cesco Bioengineering, Danaher, eppendorf, Merck Milipore, PBS Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scienctific

Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Bioprocessing Market By Product, By Application, By Method, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Single-use Bioprocessing Market,' was valued at $7.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $38.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in the adoption of single-use technologies, lower risk of product cross-contamination, and less floor space requirements drive the single-use bioprocessing market.

In addition, single-use bioprocessing technologies are highly efficient and cost-effective, which attract pharmaceutical manufacturers to adopt disposable bioprocessing products, thus propelling the demand for single-use bioprocessing technologies.

However, extractability and leachability issues, along with stringent regulations restrain the market growth. Moreover, untapped markets such as China and India offer profitable opportunities to expand this market.

The single-use bioprocessing market market growth is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to factors such as advantages offered by Single-Use Technology (SUT), such as significant reduction in capital cost and facility construction time.

Along with this, several CMOs and biomanufacturers have shifted their business focus to the production of therapeutics against SARS-CoV-2 infection using disposable technologies. In September 2020, Serum Institute selected ABEC's Custom Single Run (CSR) technology to accelerate large-scale, single-use manufacturing of nearly 1.0 billion doses of Novavax vaccine, which is designed against COVID-19.

The Single-use bioprocessing market trends in this report is studied on the basis of product, application, method, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into bioreactors, tangential-flow filtration devices, depth filters, disposable filter cartridges, media bags & containers, mixing systems, tubing assemblies, sampling systems, and others.

On the basis of product, the media bags & containers segment currently dominates the global single-use bioprocessing market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to single-use bioprocessing media bags & containers used in various bioprocessing processes.

In addition, single-use containers are widely used for critical liquid handling applications in the bio manufacturing and biopharmaceutical industries. Moreover, single-use bioprocessing technologies are used in the production of monoclonal antibodies (mAb).

By application, the market is divided into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, plant cell cultivation, patient specific cell therapies, and others. On the basis of application, the monoclonal antibody production segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing market in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant in the market as monoclonal antibodies are immensely useful to treat various immune disorders and are an integral part of vaccine development.

By method, the market is classified into filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing, and purification. On the basis of method, the filtration segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing market in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant in the market as it is a vital method to manufacture biological products such as vaccine, monoclonal antibodies, and others.

On the basis of end user, the biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment dominated the global single-use bioprocessing market in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant in the market owing to increased adoption of these systems for enhanced production of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and personalized medicines.

Region wise, North America dominated the single-use bioprocessing industry in 2020, as there is an on-going trend of introducing novel single-use bioprocessing devices in developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada and then unveiling it to the rest of the world. North America is known for its healthcare facilities and medical services. In addition, rise in the adoption of single-use bioprocessing technologies for various biopharmaceutical applications has propelled the growth of the market.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period due to significant demand for bioprocess equipment including laboratory filtration systems and membrane-based microbial analysis among many others. In addition, Asia-Pacific witnessed strong growth in both the pharma and laboratory equipment market, which is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for single-use bioprocessing products in future.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides in-depth analysis of the global single-use bioprocessing market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global single-use bioprocessing market growth.

Key Market Players

3M Company

Applikon Biotechnology

Cesco Bioengineering C0. Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

eppendorf ag

Merck Milipore

PBS

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A

Thermo Fisher Scienctific

Key Market Segments

By Product

Bioreactors

Tangential-Flow Filtration Devices

Depth Filters

Disposable Filter Cartridges

Media Bags And Containers

Mixing Systems

Tubing Assemblies

Sampling Systems

Others

By Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

Patient Specific Cell Therapies

Others

By Method

Filtration

Storage

Cell Culture

Mixing

Purification

By End User

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Life Science RD Companies Academic Research

Contract Research Organization Manufacturers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cfu2





