JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

There’s no shortage of great deals shoppers find at Dollar Tree, especially during the final few months of the year. Before they sell out of these items, you can discover a plethora affordable holiday décor, cooking supplies, dinnerware and centerpieces to add to your cart.

View: 5 Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Buying Now

Learn More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Specifically though, GOBankingRates spoke to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, for insight on what Dollar Tree shoppers need to keep an eye out for this month — and one item is the clear winner. See if you agree that this is the single best thing to buy at Dollar Tree this November.

Best Item: Pillsbury Gingerbread Cookie Mix

Pillsbury Gingerbread Cookie Mix is a new item for sale at Dollar Tree. Priced at $1.25, one package of this mix makes 12 gingerbread cookies.

However, there is a caveat to keep in mind, and it has to do with availability. Ramhold recommends checking in to see if your local Dollar Tree store has it. If possible, you might consider driving to a few Dollar Tree locations to see if the cookie mix is in stock. Those who buy it online will need to purchase a minimum quantity of 12 pouches for $15.

I Grew Up Poor: Here Are 8 Things I Never Waste Money On

While Ramhold said the online bulk buy is still a decent deal for a lot of cookie mix, she recommends making sure you (or anyone else you’re baking cookies with) really likes gingerbread before going through with it.

That said, if you’re at a local Dollar Tree and spot this cookie mix, make sure to buy it before you finish your shopping trip. Ramhold added that it’s worth the buy because it’s a super affordable way to make a seasonal treat without a ton of extra baking work.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This November