Single Americans are more ‘sober curious’ and optimistic about dating in 2022, says report

The 2022 Happiness Index report says Americans feel more optimistic about romance and staying true to self-care.

The dating app eharmony commissioned the report and Harris Interactive conducted it. For the fifth year in a row, the Happiness Index surveyed 3,000 people who were 21 and older. The Happiness Index studied individuals that were single, married, cohabitating, in a relationship or dating. It found that 75% of those in a relationship were overwhelmingly happy. And 76% of single daters were optimistic about their prospects in 2022.

Single Americans also seem to have a better idea of what they want now than before the pandemic. An astounding 73% felt clearer about their ideal partner, and 65% felt more open-minded about who they’ll date.

“During the at-home years of the pandemic, we have reclaimed, redefined, reevaluated, reinvigorated and reframed who we wanted to be, who we used to be and who we are now,” Laurel House, an eharmony relationship expert said in a statement. “We’ve had a lot of time to focus on ourselves, our purpose and what makes us happy.”

That also means that people tend to spend more time reflecting on mental health. Many people have become “sober curious” and are examining their relationship with alcohol. The Happiness Index found that 74% of single daters have thought about limiting their drinking within the last year. And 21% of individuals have considered quitting drinking altogether.

In fact, 27% of single daters feel more comfortable skipping alcoholic beverages in social settings than they did pre-pandemic. Moreover, a whopping 94% said they were willing to date someone who doesn’t drink.

“As people are becoming more educated on mental health and wellness, they’re shifting to habits that better serve their mind and body,” another eharmony relationship expert said in a press release.

