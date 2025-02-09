Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl? Everything to know about Jon Batiste

From Fort McHenry to New Orleans, the "Star Spangled Banner" has been around the block a few times.

It was originally written by Francis Scott Key as "Defence of Fort M’Henry" at the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812. The poem turned song was inspired by the American flag waving triumphantly over the fort, signaling victory. It has become arguably the nation's greatest hit, showing remarkable longevity over the years.

While the song didn't become the country's official anthem until 1931, it was first played at a sporting event during Game 1 of the 1918 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. As history would show, the song's popularity at sporting events only took off from there and continues to this day.

MORE: Who is singing at the Super Bowl 2025? What to know about halftime show, anthem

That level of patriotism continues to dominate the pregame festivities despite the many ways it's performed. At Super Bowl 59, there will be a jazz flare, courtesy of the singer tasked with kicking off what is the biggest sporting event of the year.

Jazz roots run deep in the bayou. Now, they'll blend it with some patriotism on Sunday.

Here's a look at the national anthem singer for Super Bowl 59.

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Who is Jon Batiste?

Batiste, 38, is a native of Metairie, LA. His family is considered a New Orleans musical dynasty, which is fitting considering he's performing the anthem in front of the NFL's latest dynasty.

From playing drums at age eight, Batiste eventually transitioned to piano as his primary instrument. He released his first album, "Times in New Orleans" at 17. Batiste would go on to attend the Juilliard School in New York, a private school for performing arts.

The singer later founded the group "Stay Human," which became the house band for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on CBS.

Batiste has released six studio albums. His album "We Are" won Album of the Year and Best R&B Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

He co-composed the score for the Pixar animated movie "Soul" in 2020 alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The trio won an Academy Award (Best Original Score), a Grammy Award (Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media) and a Golden Globe (Best Original Score) for his work on the movie.

MORE: Who is Kendrick Lamar? Everything to know about Super Bowl 59's halftime performer

Super Bowl 2025 start time

The Super Bowl is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can expect the team introductions, national anthem and coin toss to all take place around that time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is singing the national anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl?