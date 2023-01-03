Singing Machine and Stingray Announce First Globally Available Fully-Integrated Automotive Karaoke System

The Singing Machine Company, Inc.

Fully-Integrated Automotive Karaoke System

The In-Car Karaoke Solution Will Debut in Booth #17293 at CES

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products, today announced its latest partnership with leading music, media and technology company Stingray (TSX: RAY.A, RAY.B), to launch the world’s first fully-integrated hardware and software in-car karaoke solution for the global automotive market. The new launch represents a key step forward in Singing Machine’s expansion into new high-growth business-to-business verticals.

As one of the world’s largest consumer karaoke companies, Singing Machine will be launching a commercially available in-car karaoke microphone, specially designed to fully integrate with global car manufacturers and Stingray’s proprietary karaoke automotive app. The in-car karaoke system will have first-of-its-kind safety features and proprietary technology that allows for unique vocal enhancements such as pitch correction, vocal effects and anti-howling, along with a platform to make future gamification features possible.

“We’re thrilled to be working with our longtime strategic partner, Stingray, to create the world’s first in-vehicle karaoke solution for the global market,” said Gary Atkinson, CEO of Singing Machine. “This launch represents a key shift in our product strategy, offering auto manufacturers a chance to integrate a new immersive karaoke experience within their product lineup.”

With the new in-car karaoke system, passengers will enjoy a fun, safe karaoke experience, powered by Stingray’s massive 100,000 song catalog which is browsable by title, artist, lyrics or genre, in more than 25 languages. With the Passenger App, karaoke fans can sing along and queue up to 100 songs on their connected mobile device when a car is in motion. Users can also tailor their experience further by skipping, rewinding and fast-forwarding songs, toggling background videos on or off, and singing along with or without lead vocals. With new songs added monthly and ready-to-sing party mixes, singing fans now have everything they need to experience the best road trips possible.

“We understand the desire among drivers for new in-car entertainment experiences. Karaoke is the perfect product to demonstrate high-fidelity audio and video experiences available for electric and next-generation vehicles today,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “We’re excited to continue to partner with Singing Machine to bring this new solution to the automotive market while expanding our brand presence worldwide.

In-Car Product Features:

Professional wireless karaoke microphones capable of customization and integration with OEM automotive brands.

Stingray’s Automotive Karaoke App includes more than 100,000 licensed songs – from today’s top charting artists to yesterday’s legends, in all the most popular genres – including pop, rock, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, K-Pop, Disney and more!

Safety first – While parked, passengers can scroll lyrics on the infotainment screen to help sing along to their favorite song, whether they’re the driver or front-seat passenger. When the vehicle is in motion, scrolling lyrics are synched on mobile devices via the Passenger App(TM) by scanning the QR code on the infotainment screen.

Singing Machine’s proprietary PitchLab(TM) vocal effect technology which includes studio-quality pitch-correction and vocal enhancements.

A flexible hardware platform which allows for future karaoke gamification functionality.



Singing Machine will be debuting the automotive karaoke experience at the Central Hall of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas from January 5 - 8, 2023. The combined teams will be demoing the Stingray / Singing Machine content and hardware karaoke solutions with an interactive automotive activation center at Booth #17293.

Click here for product images

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry’s widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 70,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com .

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-vehicle and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has over 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com

