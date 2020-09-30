Singing in a group of more than six indoors is now banned in the North East

Dancing indoors in group of six is not allowed in the North East (Picture: Getty)

Singing and dancing in a group of more than six people at an indoor venue is among a raft of new restrictions that have been brought in to slow the spread of coronavirus in the North East.

Under the new rules “all reasonable measures” must be taken by pub landlords and those who run hotel bars, restaurants and members’ clubs to ensure larger groups don’t break out into song while enjoying themselves.

Different households are also not allowed to mix.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes are banned from playing music at more than 85 decibels, although live performances, wedding ceremonies and receptions are exempt.

The new laws are coming into force after the government was criticised by MPs for a lack of oversight or debate regarding restrictions.

The prime minister is under pressure to give Parliament the opportunity to vote on future restrictions, with around 52 Conservatives signalling they could revolt ahead of Wednesday’s vote to renew the powers in the Coronavirus Act.

The rebel MPs have drawn comparisons between the sweeping powers being used to prevent a coronavirus resurgence and George Orwell’s dystopian novel of authoritarianism 1984.

The rebels have publicly backed an amendment to the legislation by Sir Graham Brady, the influential chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories.

The amendment would force the government to let MPs vote and debate any potential changes to the rules before they were enforced.

With Labour and the Liberal Democrats backing the motion, the rebels believe they have the numbers to defeat the government if it is put to a vote.

The government was previously criticised when it banned “mingling” under its new “rule of six” law.

The rule stated people could not “mingle” with others outside their designated social gathering.

The law offered no definition of what “mingling” means in legal terms.

National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) chairman Martin Hewitt has admitted there is no “foolproof system” to stop people flouting the rules and said stretched forces would not get into a “manhunt scenario” to find people who had broken laws.

“We have to be reliant that most people will be responsible, will accept that personal responsibility and will be sensible, but equally, there also has to be a response that is proportionate,” he said.

“It also has to be something that’s within the capacity of the service to deliver against when we have all the other demands that we have.”

Police expect the number of lockdown fines handed out to members of the public to rise despite thousands of penalty notices already issued have gone unpaid.

