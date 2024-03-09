Singing Bird Goes Viral for Hilariously Keeping Owner Up at 7 a.m. with Earth, Wind & Fire's 'September'

Kiki the cockatiel may be winning over his 3 million TikTok followers, but his owner was unimpressed by his latest performance

It might be early March, but for one bird it's already the 21st night of September!

Kiki the cockatiel, a parrot with more than 3 million TikTok followers, has gone viral once again for repeatedly singing the chorus of "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire.

This time, however, Kiki's timing wasn't ideal for his owner.

In a clip shared on Kiki's official TikTok page this week — captioned "It's 7 in the morning" — Kiki can be seen bobbing his head in the corner of his owner's room while perched on top of a fish tank, showing little remorse as he belts out the chorus of the 1978 ear worm.

"Kiki, it's 7 o'clock in the morning," Kiki's owner says in the video, before requesting "silence" from the bird. After only a momentary pause, Kiki went right back to business.

The comment section of the clip, which has since logged more than 21 million likes in just over two days, features plenty of fans demanding "justice for Kiki" and joking that the bird's owner "didn’t turn it off, just snoozed it."

"Who’s the manager of the bird? I need to contact them about putting this star on my next track 🔥," wrote Norwegian DJ Alan Walker.

"Silence!” *defiantly goes up in key* 😂🤣😂," another commenter wrote, while another fan called Kiki "the definition of an early bird."

Kiki has earned plenty of love online thanks to his musical renditions over the years — even beyond his latest brush with fame. In a viral video dated December 2020, the bird was even seen singing the very same song responsible for his current moment in the spotlight.

"I left my room and put my phone on record to see what my bird would do," his owner wrote, alongside a clip of Kiki looking at himself in a mirror as he sang the chorus of "September" while bobbing his head.

"You know no peace if you’ve been listening to this for 4 yrs," one TikTokker commented below the clip.

Plus, Kiki knows more songs than just "September." In 2021, a viral clip of the cockatiel featured him singing "If You're Happy and You Know It," as he tapped his beak against the top of a television.

