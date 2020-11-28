Singhu, Tikri borders still closed, take alternative routes, say traffic police

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) and the Tikri Borders were still closed due to the farmer protests.

"The Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternative routes. Traffic is being diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid the outer ring road from Signature bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, National Highway 44 and Singhu border," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The following borders are open to Haryana: Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri National Highway 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

Earlier on Friday, heavy presence of security personnel was seen at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) in the wake of the farmers' Delhi Chalo protest march. Apart from the presence of personnel, barricading laced with barbwires was placed to stop the approaching protestors.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the farmers who broke barricades in some places in Haryana.

Meanwhile, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana began arriving at the Nirankari Samagam Ground on the outskirts of the national capital on Saturday for a protest against the new farm laws. (ANI)