Singh and son finally win PNC as Woods can't make up ground

  • Vijay Singh, right, and his son Qass Sing, left, talk before teeing off the first hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
    1/5

    PNC Championship Golf

    Vijay Singh, right, and his son Qass Sing, left, talk before teeing off the first hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Charlie Woods, left, putts on the 2nd green while Tiger Woods, right, watches during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
    2/5

    PNC Championship Golf

    Charlie Woods, left, putts on the 2nd green while Tiger Woods, right, watches during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tiger Woods, right, and Charlie Woods, left, drive down the 3rd fairway during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
    3/5

    PNC Championship Golf

    Tiger Woods, right, and Charlie Woods, left, drive down the 3rd fairway during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Mike Thomas, center left, and Justin Thomas, center right, fist bump after Mike's putt on the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Charlie Woods, left, lines up a putt as Tiger Woods, right, watches. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
    4/5

    PNC Championship Golf

    Mike Thomas, center left, and Justin Thomas, center right, fist bump after Mike's putt on the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Charlie Woods, left, lines up a putt as Tiger Woods, right, watches. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Charlie Woods tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
    5/5

    PNC Championship Golf

    Charlie Woods tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vijay Singh, right, and his son Qass Sing, left, talk before teeing off the first hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
Charlie Woods, left, putts on the 2nd green while Tiger Woods, right, watches during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
Tiger Woods, right, and Charlie Woods, left, drive down the 3rd fairway during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
Mike Thomas, center left, and Justin Thomas, center right, fist bump after Mike's putt on the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Charlie Woods, left, lines up a putt as Tiger Woods, right, watches. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
Charlie Woods tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
DOUG FERGUSON
·4 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Vijay Singh and his son finally cashed in on their 16th try at the PNC Championship. For Tiger Woods, he happily settled for another great week with his son in the one tournament where no one has a bad time.

“It was great being with Dad after working so hard to get here — for me school, and him just the injury,” 13-year-old Charlie Woods said. “Being out there with a great atmosphere and everyone being out there, it was awesome.”

It felt even better for Singh, the three-time major champion who first played the PNC Championship in 2003 when his son, Qass, was 13. Singh all but sealed it with a 6-foot birdie putt for a 59 in the scramble format, becoming the first team in tournament history to post a sub-60 score in both rounds.

They finished at 26-under 118 and won by two shots over defending champions John Daly and his son and 2020 winners Justin Thomas and his father.

“This is what we wanted forever,” Qass said, now 32 and working in insurance.

“Sixteen years,” his father interjected.

“Way too long, but it's about time,” Qass said. “So I'm thrilled. I'm so happy. This is already the best week, so this is just making it ... no words can describe. It's going to be a memory I'm going to have forever.”

Woods and his son fell out of contention with a bogey on the par-4 seventh hole when both drove into the woods. They tied for eighth in the 20-team field.

Thomas and his father, Mike, a longtime Kentucky club professional, looked to be on their way to another title until the birdies dried up on the back nine, and by then Team Singh was on its way to an overdue victory.

About the time Little John Daly rolled in an 18-foot eagle putt from off the green for a 59 to reach 24 under, Qass Singh hit the shot of the day with a hybrid on the par-5 14th to about 4 feet for eagle.

For Team Woods, their best shots were on Saturday and put them in the final group and left them hopeful of getting the Willie Park Trophy.

On Sunday, Woods hit his approach on the par-5 fifth to 15 feet, and Charlie extended his right fist in celebration upon holing the eagle putt to get within two shots of the lead. But that was as good as it got, at least for the golf.

In their third year playing this event, it was the first time Woods allowed his son to join him for interviews, and the kid delivered.

“I feel like I already knew what he was capable of, and then yesterday, that's the best he's ever played in a while. And that kind of shocked me a little bit,” Charlie said as his father tried to contain his laughter.

“I used to be good,” Woods replied.

Woods mentioned some text messages he received Saturday night after a 3-iron into the 18th hole that referred to “rolling back the clock.”

Woods has been saying he still has all the shots, it's just a matter of walking. He was in a cart at the PGA Tour Champions-sanctioned event, still limping because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

But he has plenty of pop, and he let Justin Thomas know it. Woods ripped one past Thomas, the 29-year-old PGA champion, on the fifth hole. He zoomed up the fairway quickly enough to leave a note next to Thomas' ball that said, “You've got mail.”

Thomas was hopeful of the final word if he and his father were to win again. Needling aside, he was impressed with what he saw on certain shots, that drive being one of them.

“I wasn’t joking yesterday when I said it: When he’s feeling well, he’s longer than I am with a driver,” Thomas said. “But I'm sure he would trade 10 yards to be able to walk every day and feeling well. But yeah, it’s very impressive. You can tell, he’s very, very strong, very fit right now. It’s just dealing with the other issues.”

Those other issues were not about to keep him away from a tournament that at this point in his career means a lot to Woods. He had to withdraw from his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas because of his foot. He has no idea when he can return in 2023.

The Thomas clan has become an extended family. Woods' caddie is Joe LaCava, whose son works for Charlie at this tournament.

“We had the most amazing time inside the ropes with each other,” Woods said.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • 25 years later, passengers have vivid memories of Fredericton plane crash

    It's been 25 years since a plane crashed in Fredericton, but some passengers remember it like it was yesterday. Air Canada Flight 646 from Toronto to Fredericton crashed on Dec. 16, 1997, after its co-pilot, who was flying the plane, attempted to land when it was dark and foggy. The plane descended left of the centre line and the co-pilot aborted the landing. That's when the plane stalled about 12 metres from the runway. The right wing hit the ground first. The plane then skidded off the runway,

  • This $35 body lotion is my cold-weather saviour — and it was just restocked

    Necessaire The Body Lotion has a 4.7-star rating from more than 1,200 reviews.

  • Vehicles Spin Off Iowa Road in Icy Conditions

    Iowa State Patrol said it responded to 105 crashes between Thursday, December 15, and the following morning as snow caused dangerous travel conditions in the state.Footage released by the Iowa Department of Transportation shows a dramatic crash on I-80 near Malcolm at around 4:30 pm on Thursday. Credit: Iowa DOT via Storyful

  • World Cup final: Five things to know as France and Argentina prepare for title clash

    The World Cup is nearing its end, with France and Argentina to meet in the final match later today. Qatar didn't reach the final of the World Cup but the hosts might have their dream final. The heavyweight clash on Sunday in Lusail is about more than the sporting dreams of Argentina and France.

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee. Portis was 9 of 16 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Shane Wright to serve as Canadian captain at upcoming world juniors

    ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — Forward Shane Wright will serve as Canadian captain at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. Hockey Canada issued a news release Sunday saying Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther will share alternate captain duties. The 18-year-old Wright was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken last July. He has split this season between Seattle and AHL Coachella Valley. Canada will try to defend its world juniors title when the tournament gets

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se