Singer-songwriters highlight the Dooryard Main Stage on Friday

Four acclaimed singer-songwriters and their bands delivered the first night of music on the Dooryard Arts Festival Main Stage Friday evening, July 21, as the festival completed its second day celebrating the arts in downtown Woodstock.

The festival hit full stride on Saturday, July 22, starting with the official unveiling of Woodstock’s newest waterfront artistic landmark at 9 a.m. and ending with another star-filled night of music on the Main Stage.

Friday evening saw Cathy Hutch, Robert Thomas and the Session Men, Colin Fowlie, and Latin singer and dancer Dee Hernadez entertain music lovers under the big tent.

Recently returning for her cross-country tour, Hutch, a local favourite, and her band opened the evening with her familiar mix of blues, classic rock, folk and country.

ECMA’s 2023 Entertainer of the Year nominee Robert Thomas and the Session Men followed with Thomas’ great vocals and the band’s brilliant talents on full display.

The singer-songwriter, who began his music career in California in 1974, shared the stories behind the songs which mapped his life from childhood to today.

New Brunswick native and Dooryard veteran Colin Fowlie, with solid ties to Woodstock, shared the stories behind his songs and tales from the road.

Latin-music fireball Dee Hernandez closed out Friday night on the waterfront with flair. The Cuban-Canadian singer, songwriter and dancer offered the high-energy set, which earned a 2023 ECMA nomination.

Dooryard began early on Saturday with a special ceremony unveiling Grafton artist Kerry O’Toole’s “The Fisherman,” the newest addition to Woodstock’s downtown waterfront at 9 a.m.

Saturday’s celebrations offered a full day of free family activities, including an outdoor street market Saturday morning pn King Street, next to the Woodstock Farm Market.

The festival entertainment on the waterfront began with the Fredericton theatre group taking the stage at 10 a.m.

At 11:30 a.m., Fingal’s Rant, featuring ECMA nominee Katheinie Mollar, Will Tone Don LeBlanc and Karl Gans, hit the stage with their mix of Maritime and Celtic favourites.

Canadian Folk Music Award winner Mike Bravener offered his collection of Miramichi and New Brunswick and traditional folk music.

Local favourites, the Martin Boys, closed out the afternoon of free music on the waterfront at 2 p.m.

Other Dooryard morning activities included the Friendly 3K, hosted by the Run Club, beginning at 10 a.m. at Citizen’s Square Park, behind the L.P. Fisher Library, followed by Rhythm and Flow Yoga at 11 a.m.

Chamber pop duo Pallmer brought its classical stylings to the Connell House at 3 p.m.

Tickets remain available for nationally renowned comedian James Mullinger and opening act Jake Martin at the McCain Community Theatre at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 or a festival pass.

Saturday evening closes with another music extravaganza under the big tent.

The evening begins with Indigenous songwriters and performers The Hello Crows at 7 p.m., followed by southern rockers out of Fredericton, The Tortoise. The Hare. & The Millionaire.

Polaris Music Prize nominee Nico Paola will bring her fast-rising career to the Main Stage Saturday.

Dooryard Saturday will end with Fredericton rockers and Dooryard veterans, The Hypochondriacs.

Admission to the Main Stage is $25 or festival pass.

Music lovers get a bonus on Sunday with a performance by Woodstock’s own Tin Pan Darlings, featuring sisters Tracy and Amy Anderson, at 2 p.m. Admission is $15 or a festival pass.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun