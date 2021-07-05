Singer-songwriter Yola’s Favourite Things

(Joseph Ross Smith)

With four Grammy nominations under her belt, the world has been waiting with baited breath to see what’s next for Yolanda Quartey - or as she is better known as, Yola.

The Bristolian musician’s star is light, bright and burning and only getting more so with the launch of her new album Stand For Myself set to drop on July 30. The anthemic album dives into the singer-songwriter’s own experiences of bigotry, inequality, tokenism and on the flip side allyship, empowerment and Black feminine strength.

Yola has gone from being homeless on the streets of London to a multi-hyphenate adding new strings to her belt with every turn. Her next? She’ll soon be starring in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic as Sister Rosetta Tharpe - alongside none other than Tom Hanks.

We caught up with Yola to find out all her favourite things, from the song she plays to match her mood to her comprehensive skincare routine.

What are you up to at the moment?

I recently moved into a new place in Nashville and I’m still in the process of getting things for the house, so I’m mostly shopping, putting beeswax on the wood frames and floors, plugging up pictures and making this place a little more like home. The feeling of home is so important to me, it’s like the one thing I can do for myself that makes me feel safe and grounded so this whole nesting process is very cathartic.

What is your favourite song and album of all time?

It’s like asking someone to pick their favourite child! I can name my favourite song for a feeling or situation, though. When I’m feeling romantic I love the song ‘Cruisin’ by Smokey Robinson - so many songs by Smokey trigger that sentimental side of me. If I’m getting ready for a night out, at the moment, ‘Kilometre’ by Burna Boy, or Missy Elliot ‘The Cookbook’, but if pottering around the house then I’ll always put on ‘Buena Vista Social Club’.

An album for many occasions for me at the moment is ‘Welcome To My Garden’ by Minnie Riperton. The sheer scale of this record in its production, in its ability to balance an almost pastoral connection to earth and nature with a high brow, urbane style of soul music is very hard to describe in simple terms. One of my favourite songs of all time is ‘I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun’ by Rotary Connection and Minnie Riperton. It’s a song with so many layers, you need to listen to it again and again. But these choices will change with my mood. Ask me tomorrow and I’ll probably give different answers.

What’s the one item you can’t live without?

I feel sad to say this but it’s my phone. If I lost my voice notes, albums worth of songs would be gone. I just sing ideas into my phone, then I save ideas I think I want to work on to Dropbox also through my phone. From melodies to bass lines and drum beats - everything is in voice notes. I connect with people on Insta, mostly through my phone and I order all my groceries through it too.

I eat, sleep and work mostly through this thing and that’s why when we leave our phone in a taxi we have a mild panic attack. Plus we can’t remember anyone’s phone number anymore so without it, I’m at sea. I wish I was cooler and I could say - my motorcycle (which is in the shop) or even a microphone or something, but the truth is what it is. We are all now umbilically tied to these damned things and my creative process depends on it almost entirely.

What was the first thing that you bought after you found out about your Grammy nominations?

I treated myself to a pair of Gucci platform pumps when I was in Milan with my dear manager Charlie Pierce. I’d love to say she was a good influence, but they were pouring champagne down our throats and before we knew it we were walking out of the store with shopping bags and headed across the road to Prada. I was kinda intermittently crying with joy but I did manage to clear my eyes for long enough to celebrate with my band with a bottle of bubbly. Thankfully I was in Paris, Barcelona and Milan during the tour so I also ate and drank like a queen too.

You are starring in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, how do you prepare for a role?

I practiced guitar for a year, at times playing for up to eight hours in a day. I had a metronome so I could practice at increasing tempos. I’d make sure I played the last thing before bed so my brain would process what I was doing as I went to sleep. I practiced with my eyes closed so I would be able to hit my marks, make eye contact with other actors in my scene, and the camera, without having to look at my fingers. I practiced walking and hitting marks in my living room, stopping, closing my eyes, then if I had to let go of the guitar, practicing finding the right fret again. When I got to set we went into deeper training studying Sister Rosetta’s mannerisms and facial expressions, because of course I had to act. Oh, did I mention I’d never solo’d in my life?

How do you treat yourself?

The best way for me to treat myself is to be around people I love, eat well, discover wines I haven’t tried yet, to get a lot of sleep, shower myself in spa treatments and/or go shopping. Touring can take it out of my skin so I try to make time for Myofascial release, facial and body treatments and a whole load of sleep, so that doing my job doesn’t go from being the best job to the worst job on a pivot. Honestly you’ll never find me more grumpy than when my voice is tight cause I’m tired, so sleep and chill days are everything.

How would you describe your style and what are your wardrobe essentials?

My style at the moment is a little like what I imagine a doll of me would wear, a little cutesy, a little like a throwback vision of the future, and maybe a little psychedelic. Staples for me at the moment are flatforms and platforms; a chunky shoe is everything. Faux leather is making a big comeback into my wardrobe, tie dye and holographic dresses are coming back into my wardrobe too.

Talk us through your beauty routine.

My facial skincare routine has been pretty comprehensive. I suffer from hyperpigmentation so I’ve moved around products finding the one that gives me the best results.

I’ve been using the Keys Soulcare range recently. The Exfoliator and the Golden Cleanser are favourites in the morning, I’ll tone with a mixture of witch hazel and apple cider vinegar before I head into my moisturizing steps. I’ve been using the Good Molecules discoloration serum followed by NourishMax Hyaluronic acid serum and collagen serum. Sometimes I’ll use a gold collagen face mask when I’ve been working really hard, the collagen face masks really help my makeup sit perfectly and replenish my skin when I’m dehydrated in a more intensive way. If I’m doing a video or photo shoot the mask is a must before my serums. I let that sit before I apply makeup.

In the evening I use The Butter Bar Skincare sea buckthorn and chia seed cleansing oil and make up remover, followed by the black tea tree and peppermint cleanser. I apply it with my meejee facial cleansing massager to make sure I remove all the day’s dirt and make up from my pores. I finish with the same three serums I start the day with. On my body I exfoliate with Osea Salts Of The Earth body scrub and to finish use a combination of Ava Estell’s Activating Body Scrub and Magix Cream, and The Butter Bar Royal Oil for glow.

What advice would you give to young singers starting out?

Write songs, write a lot of songs and start now. They may all be trash, but the practice will mean you’ll know how to pitch in in the writing room or get the best ideas out of your head sooner. The problem with singing can be that everyone has a plan for you. Ensure your agency and learn to write. That and find a good MFR (Myofascial release) to look after the muscles around your voice box. If you get successful enough to need them you’ll thank yourself.

Yola’s new album, Stand For Myself, is released 30th July on Easy Eye Sound. Listen to new single Starlight here.

