Singer-Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Engaged to Girlfriend Shirlene Quigley

Tayla Parx and Shirlene Quigley are engaged!

Choreographer Quigley, 36, announced the happy news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday.

"From the first week we met, I knew you would be in my life forever 😭💕🌷💍," she captioned a slide show of photos taken shortly after Tayla (née Taylor Monét Parks), 27, proposed.

"Safe to say, I said 'YES;' and I am no longer single, lol. @Taylaparx you're my forever. I love you and I'm thankful for our friendship, love and future. ✨🤸🏽‍♀️🧚🏽‍♀️"

Quigley explained as a devout Christian she "struggled for years being attracted to both men and women" but prayed every day to find "pure love and someone who would pursue my heart."

"I told myself, for years it was something I wouldn't do again (date a woman). Being judged doesn't feel good, & that scared me," she explained.

However, after meeting the "Thank U, Next" co-writer everything changed.

"She loved that I love Jesus and she loves Him too. Someone who not only I thought was super beautiful from outside, but also the inside," the choreographer added. "Her eyes light my heart, and laugh fills me with more joy, her generosity with her time is unmatched and her constant pursuit of my heart, has made me feel like such a queen. "

"Love is the most important gift of all and it has surpassed anything," Quigley wrote.

Parx revealed she was an engaged woman by sharing a close of up her love's engagement ring on her Instagram Story.

Last week, Parx shared a photo set with her now-fiancée enjoying a skiing adventure, along with a few other sweet moments.

"Spent the first half of 2021 spending time reconnecting with myself and the ones I love. So here's a photo dump of my first couple days of the new year. 🥳 I'm recharged and ready to get back to the studio 🔋," the singer-songwriter wrote.

Quigley responded, "Best holiday ever 💖 words are not enough to say how thankful I am for you." Actress Keke Palmer was among those to comment, simply sharing three adorable kissy face emojis.