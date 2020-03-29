Singer-Songwriter John Prine Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Contracting Coronavirus

Singer-songwriter John Prine has contracted the coronavirus. According to a message posted by the Prine family on his official social media accounts, the 73-year-old is in critical condition.

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26),” explains the message. “He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical. This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Prine began his recording career with his self-titled 1971 debut and over the years has won four Grammy awards. His fans include Bob Dylan who in a 2009 interview with the Huffington Post said “Prine’s stuff is pure Proustian existentialism. Midwestern mind trips to the ninth degree.”

Jason Davis/Getty Images John Prine

