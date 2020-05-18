Singer-songwriter Jewel to perform national anthem prior to Darlington's second race

Singer-songwriter Jewel, who has sold more than 30 million albums in a distinguished and varied career, will sing the national anthem Wednesday night prior to the Toyota 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Jewel, also an actress and New York Times best-selling author, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of he multi-platinum breakthrough debut album “Pieces of You” in 2020.

Wednesday’s race at Darlington marks the second event in NASCAR’s return to racing following a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Musical artist Darius Ruckerperformed the national anthem for the series’ return Sunday.