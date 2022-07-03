Singer Ricky Martin hit with restraining order in Puerto Rico

A Puerto Rican judge has issued a restraining order against singer Ricky Martin, police have said.

The order was signed on Friday after authorities visited the singer's neighbourhood in the north coastal town of Dorado to try to serve the order, police spokesman Axel Valencia said.

"Up until now, police haven't been able to find him," Mr Valencia said.

Martin's publicist did not immediately return a message asking for a comment.

It was not known who requested the restraining order and no further details have been released because the order was filed under Puerto Rico's domestic violence law.

Newspaper El Vocero said the order states that Martin and the other party were in a relationship for seven months before they broke up two months ago.

The report quotes the order as saying the petitioner claims Martin did not accept the separation and has been seen near the petitioner's house at least three times.

"The petitioner fears for his safety," El Vocero quoted the order as saying.

Mr Valencia said the order prohibits Martin from contacting or calling the person who filed it and that a judge will later determine at a hearing whether it should remain in place or be lifted.

He also noted that the person who filed for the restraining order did not contact police, which would have involved prosecutors determining if there was enough evidence to file charges. Rather the request went straight to court.

