Singer Omarion Clarifies He's Not the Omicron COVID-19 Variant in Viral Video

Ringing in the new year, musician Omarion responded to jokes about his name being similar to the omicron COVID-19 variant in a series of light-hearted videos.

"Hi everybody, this is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant. So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don't have to isolate for five days, nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music," the 37-year-old joked in a TikTok clip. In another video, he continued: "While it’s important not to touch me and keep your distance, cause you know that’s how it’s supposed to be, you don’t need a negative test to dance to my music."

Responding to the viral clips, the artist followed up with another post, where he says: "I know there has been a lot of confusion online recently, so my lawyers asked me to read this. I, Omarion, am a musician and entertainer -- you knew that -- not a variant, okay." He concluded his message by wishing his fans a happy new year.

