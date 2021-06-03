Singer Neeti Mohan and Husband Nihaar Pandya Welcome Baby Boy

Singer Neeti Mohan and husband Nihaar Pandya welcomed a baby boy on 2 June! Neeti shared the news on social media the next morning. Sharing a silhouette of the couple, she wrote in the caption, "Our family, @nihaarpandya & me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in. We are overjoyed and Thank everyone for the love and wishes."

Several celebrities including Vishal Dadlani, Sugandha Mishra, and Nakuul Mehta congratulated the couple. Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, "You both are going to be amazing parents!! Masi cannot wait to hold the little one. God bless you guys!"

Husband Nihaar shared the same picture and penned a heartfelt note in the caption, and confirmed that Neeti and the newborn are healthy. The note read, "My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine."

He further expressed his gratitude to doctors and family. "Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise'.. With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always," he concluded.

During an appearance on the Kapil Sharma show, Nihaar had recalled the day he met Neeti. He revealed that his friend was a part of a band that Neeti was associated with but only met her at that friend's wedding. "Surprisingly, I met Neeti at that friend's wedding in Goa. I met Neeti formally, and I was in love with her," he said. The couple tied the knot in February 2019 in Hyderabad.

Neeti made her Bollywood debut with the song Ishq Wala Love in the 2012 release Student of the Year. She went on to lend her voice to songs in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Raanjhanaa, and many other films. She won the RD Burman Award for the songs Jiya Re and Ishq Wala Love, in 2013.

Nihaar Pandya is a model-turned-actor who featured in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

