Singer Natti Natasha Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Vida, with Fiancé Raphy Pina

Congratulations are in order for Natti Natasha!

Natasha, 34, welcomed her first baby, daughter Vida Isabelle, with her fiancé Raphy Pina, they announced on Instagram Saturday.

"I am so happy, I am more full of LIFE than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. Today God will perform another miracle of LIFE. TODAY God will do the same to celebrate the arrival of a Queen," Pina wrote on Instagram in Spanish before the birth of their baby girl. "I love you Natalia and this is our last photo with the Baby in your belly. 5.22.21 🙏🏻🏥 #TeamPinatti! Let's go to sleep because I think the girl comes around noon."

Billboard confirmed that Natasha gave birth at 9 a.m. on Saturday at South Miami Hospital. Vida weighed 6.8 pounds and was 20 inches long. "The baby girl is in perfect health and the parents are very happy and grateful for the long-awaited arrival of their firstborn and all the affection they have received during the process," they said in a statement to Billboard.

The "Las Nenas" singer announced the exciting pregnancy news in February as she opened up about her struggles with fertility in an interview with PEOPLE Español.

Natasha, who was five months pregnant at the time, said that when she and Pina decided to have a baby, she was told she needed to do in vitro fertilization to get pregnant because of cysts in her womb she had removed in the past. She also had a fallopian tube removed.

"The hormones drive you crazy; you don't know whether to laugh, cry. But I didn't care. I was happy because I was doing it," she said of the process.

But IVF wasn't working for Natasha, who recalled in the interview that her doctor told her that she couldn't have children.

"It gave me depression, I didn't want to see anyone, I didn't want to talk to anyone," she admitted. "I felt like a total failure as a woman."

Natasha added that Pina was supportive throughout the journey and reassured her that he wanted to be with her no matter what.

During a trip to Puerto Rico, the singer suffered back pain while jet skiing but "kept quiet because I didn't want to hurt anyone on the weekend."

She later went to the doctor and recalled, "The next morning, [Raphy] gets a call from the doctor directly. He stands to one side with his cell phone, opens his eyes and says, 'You're pregnant.'"

"We are super happy. I am going to be a mother. I have never been in such a good mood in my life," the singer said.

"To women who go through a situation like this [I want to tell them] that they should not limit themselves to anything because of anyone's opinion, or someone else's mental limit. In this life everything is possible," she said.