Singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf, the singer whose Bat Out Of Hell album is one of the best-selling of all time, has died at the age of 74.

The news was confirmed on the star's Facebook page by his family.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," a message read.

The Bat Out of Hell star sold 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in movies like Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World.

Meat Loaf in 1981
Meat Loaf in 1981

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours," his family continued.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," his family added.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

"From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"

The Dallas-born singer, real name was Michael Lee Aday, was best known for his Bat Out Of Hell trilogy, sold millions of albums worldwide.

His 1993 hit I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) earned him a Grammy Award.

Meat Loaf in 1979
Meat Loaf in 1979

Prior to that he played the role of Eddie in the 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Bat Out Of Hell - which remains one of the top 10 best-selling albums of all-time, alongside Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and the Eagles - was also adapted as a stage musical, written by long-time collaborator Jim Steinman.

Tributes have been paid from the world of entertainment, with broadcaster Stephen Fry tweeting a reference to one of his songs. "I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf," he wrote.

"Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century.

