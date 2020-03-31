Singer Kalie Shorr Contracted Coronavirus 'Despite Being Quarantined' Except for Supermarket Trips

Kalie Shorr is sharing her experience with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The “Fight Like a Girl” singer, 25, opened up about previously coming down with highly contagious respiratory illness in a series of tweets on Monday, revealing that she had somehow contracted COVID-19 even though she followed orders to remain at home.

“Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19,” she began.

“I’m feeling significantly better, but it’s proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It’s endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously,” she continued.

According to Shorr, her “first few days were absolutely miserable.”

“I’ve never felt like that before,” she recalled. “My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell.”

It’s unclear when Shorr contracted the coronavirus. A representative for the songstress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Shorr previously touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic when President Donald Trump tweeted about his spike in television ratings amid the global health crisis. Responding to a tweet from Trump, the country star wrote on Sunday, “People are dying. Who gives an actual F— about this?”

Over the weekend, Shorr also shared a photo of herself standing a skateboard on a sidewalk, telling fans that the excursion was the “first time” she had been outdoors in a while.

“ventured outside for the first time in a while, it kind of feels like July in high school? No one has jobs, we are all sleeping in, no idea what day it is, can’t really spend money, not allowed to go anywhere…” she wrote in the caption.

She also shared a selfie of her freshly-dyed hair on Monday, captioning the photo, “I dyed my hair purple, made a photo wall, and I can’t stop listening to Arctic Monkeys. Quarantine has turned me into the Tumblr girl of my 2012 dreams.”

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-19, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been at least 156,391 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 2,897 deaths from coronavirus-related illness. The U.S. now has the most cases in the world, well ahead of China and Italy.

Worldwide, there are now 766,336 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 36,873 deaths as of March 30.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.