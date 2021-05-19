Singer Demi Lovato is non-binary and is changing pronouns to they/them

Demi Lovato (YouTube Originals)

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato is non-binary and is changing their pronouns from she/her to they/them.

Non-binary people do not identify as male or female, and tend not to conform to gender norms of either.

The Disney star, 28, announced the news to their fans on social media on Wednesday.

They took to Twitter and said: “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all.

“I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Lovato said they came to understand their gender identity after spending time “healing” and doing some “self-reflective work” over the past year.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

It comes after Lovato announced in March that they were pansexual- which is when someone is attracted to other people, regardless of their gender.

Using they/them as pronouns “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression”, the singer added.

Lovato said they do not claim to be an expert or a spokesperson for non binary people but sharing the news with fans opened “another level of vulnerability”.

The singer will be speaking to other non-binary people in a video series about gender identity that is coming soon.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.

“Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way,” Lovato added.

Read More

Julia Michaels: the stars’ favourite hitmaker on her new solo album

Bienvenu! Louvre museum reopens after six month shutdown

Gwynnie’s UK Goop staves off closure threat after accounts goof