Singer DaniLeigh Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'As You Grow So Does My Love'

DaniLeigh

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

DaniLeigh has a baby coming soon!

The "Lil Bebe" singer, 26, announced on Instagram Friday that she is pregnant, sharing a gallery of maternity photos that show off her baby bump while posing near a waterfall. "As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus 🤍," she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, countless famous followers congratulated DaniLeigh on the news, including Miguel, who said, "Wows congrats Dani," and Victoria Monét, who welcomed daughter Hazel in February and commented, "Congratulations mama!!! 🤎"

Rapper KayyKilo commented, "BABBBYYYY 😍❤️"

Back in February, DaniLeigh (born Danielle Leigh Curiel) announced on her Instagram Story that she was "officially single" after being romantically linked with rapper DaBaby, according to Complex. She and DaBaby collaborated on the song "Levi High" last year.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

RELATED GALLERY: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting

In September 2019, DaniLeigh opened up to PEOPLE en Español about her rise to fame, sharing her career ambitions moving forward. "I'll always want more, and I'll always strive for the best, but I'm a 'whatever happens is supposed to happen' type of person. So everything that I'm doing is a win for me," she said at the time, adding, "I really want to make waves on the international side."

Then, in February 2020, she told the magazine about dealing with seasonal depression, as well as social media trolls.

"It could always be worse. I look at my blessings and realize, 'Okay, I'm blessed,' " said DaniLeigh, adding of how she handles online haters, "People always wanna talk. [There are] some ignorant people on social media. I honestly don't let it get to me — sometimes it does, not gonna front — but I just try to not pay attention to it."