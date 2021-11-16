Singer DaniLeigh charged following altercation with Charlotte rapper DaBaby, police say

Singer DaniLeigh has been charged with two counts of simple assault after getting into an altercation with Charlotte rapper DaBaby on Monday morning, police said.

On Sunday, around 11:59 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a home in the 400 block of East Stonewall Street in reference to a domestic assault call. When officers arrived, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, told them that he had been assaulted by his girlfriend DaniLeigh born Danielle Curiel. DaBaby and DaniLeigh share a child.

Police told DaBaby to contact the Magistrate’s Office to pursue charges against DaniLeigh, 26.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged singer DaniLeigh with two counts of simple assault after altercations with Charlotte rapper DaBaby on Sunday and Monday.

On Monday at 9:35 a.m., CMPD officers responded to another disturbance between DaBaby and DaniLeigh at the same home. When police arrived, DaBaby told officers that DaniLeigh had assaulted him.

DaniLeigh was served with a criminal summons for simple assault, police said.

CMPD also charged DaniLeigh with a second count of simple assault from the altercation on Sunday, police said, after their investigation.

DaBaby, DaniLeigh disagree on social media

DaBaby and DaniLeigh have both posted responses to the situation on their social media pages.

“I would like to swiftly remove myself from any of the ‘hostile’ behavior put on display moments ago. This here thing has gone far enough for shawty to crash out on her own and it saddens me because I still got a queen to raise,” part of DaBaby’s Instagram post said on Monday.

Videos of DaBaby filming DaniLeigh minutes after Sunday’s incident have also circulated, including one with the “Lil Bebe” singer holding a baby while in bed. DaniLeigh posted a few more videos on her Instagram explaining the situation and how she’s been living with the DaBaby “for the past three months” since their child was born.

“I’m sorry to my baby that her father is kicking her out her home after three months,” DaniLeigh posted on her Instagram Monday morning.

DaBaby went live on his Instagram early Monday and the two seemingly got into another argument. The rapper claims “nobody was put out” and that he initially called the police for “his safety.” Soon after the livestream ended, police were called.

“I left and me and my baby safe ... Thank y’all for the support ....,” DaniLeigh posted on her Instagram Monday evening.