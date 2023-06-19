Singer Bebe Rexha collapses to ground after being struck in the head by fan’s phone

Singer Bebe Rexha was seen falling to the ground after being struck in the head by a fan’s phone during a recent concert.

The US musician, best known for her 2022 single “I’m Good (Blue)”, released in collaboration with DJ David Guetta, was performing in New York on Sunday (18 June) when a concertgoer launched the device at her.

Rexha was performing at the Rooftop at Pier 17 as part of her Best F’n Night of My Life tour.

In fan-shot video that has circulated on social media, the Brooklyn-born singer can be seen approaching the front of the stage, when a phone flies out from the crowd and into her face.

Rexha then falls to her knees, with a group of crew members rushing onstage to aid her.

Concertgoers shared footage of the incident and its aftermath alongside shocked reactions and messages of support on social media.

“Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is OK after that,” one fan wrote.

Sharing a video of the singer, real name Bleta Rexha, being attended to by medics, another concertgoer wrote: “This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f***ing phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage.

“We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re OK @BebeRexha.”

Another fan wrote: “Bebe is literally one of the sweetest and most unproblematic people in the music industry she doesn’t deserve this… some of y’all really need to leave her alone omg.”

In 2018, Rexha was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy awards. Her most recent album, Bebe, was released earlier this year.

Bebe Rexha performing at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

She is set to play four more dates on her ongoing tour, including a gig at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, Maryland, at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, and at the Hard Rock Live Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

In April, Rexha hit out an an “upsetting” search suggestion regarding her weight.

The 33-year-old singer shared a screenshot of the search term “bebe rexha weight”, which had been suggested above the comments on a video.

“Seeing that search bar is so upsetting,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m not mad because it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”