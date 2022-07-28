Singer Amy Grant Hospitalized After Bike Accident in Nashville

Dessi Gomez
·2 min read

Pop singer Amy Grant has been hospitalized following a bike accident in Nashville on Wednesday.

“She was in a biking accident and taken to Vanderbilt where she was treated for cuts and abrasions,” Grant’s publicist confirmed to TheWrap. “She is in stable condition. She was admitted and stayed overnight as a precaution and will be staying another night for observation and treatment.”

According to The Tennessean, Grant was cycling near Harpeth Hills Golf Course.

The six-time Grammy Award winner has been selected for Kennedy Center Honors in 2022, which highlights those who have shaped American culture with their artistic pursuits. Grant was selected as an honoree alongside U2, George Clooney, Gladys Night and composer Tania Léon. These five honorees will be celebrated in December in Washington D.C.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors,” Grant said after the Kennedy Center Honors were announced. “Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.”

Grant was also inducted into the GMA Gospel Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

Grant underwent open heart surgery two years ago in Nashville due to a congenital disability. The official diagnosis revealed PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return) according to People.

Grant will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album “Behind The Eyes” in September when she releases the triple vinyl album containing 30 songs — 12 remastered from the original album and 18 bonus tracks, b-sides, demo-recordings and two reimagined songs from her producer Keith Thomas.

“Behind the Eyes” was released in 1997.

