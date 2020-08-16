Adele praises self-help book which helped her find 'joy, happiness and freedom'

Adele poses in the press room with a host of awards at the The 59th GRAMMY Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Singer Adele has revealed a self-help book is responsible for helping her to find “joy, happiness and freedom”.

The music superstar has shocked fans in recent months after revealing a new, trimmer look in a series of stunning Instagram posts.

Now she has updated her millions of followers on how she stopped herself being "stressed and disheveled".

Posting the cover of the book in question to Instagram, she gushed about how it helped her transform her life.

Writing about Untamed, Stop pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle, Adele said: “If you’re ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book!

“It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!

“Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me!

“I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!!

“I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character!

“You’re an absolute don Glennon.”

One follower used Adele’s social media activity to ask about the follow-up to her 2015 album 25.

The fan asked: “Adele where's the album?”

No doubt disappointing fans, she responded: “I honestly have no idea.”

Anticipation for new material has been high for some time, but reports it was due to emerge this year are not true, according to her manager Jonathan Dickins.

He told MusicWeek: “It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.

“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”