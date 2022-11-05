Singer Aaron Carter dead at the age of 34

MEREDITH DELISO
·1 min read
Singer Aaron Carter dead at the age of 34

Singer Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, ABC News has confirmed.

His management confirmed reports of his death.

"I have no comment at this time, a statement will be released shortly by the family and management," said his management. "Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time."

The cause of his death was not immediately available.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the singer's home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday and an investigation is currently underway, the department said.

PHOTO: Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the 'Kings of Hustler' male revue on Feb. 12, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the 'Kings of Hustler' male revue on Feb. 12, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, FILE)

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, the pop and hip-hop singer used to tour with the boy band in the late 1990s.

Carter released his self-titled debut album at just 9 years old in 1997, with songs including "Crush on You."

PHOTO: Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the 'Kings of Hustler' male revue on Feb. 12, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: Singer and producer Aaron Carter arrives at the 'Kings of Hustler' male revue on Feb. 12, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, FILE)

His sophomore effort, "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," sold over 3 million copies, making it his most successful album to date. It included the cover "I Want Candy."

Carter released five studio albums, most recently 2018's "LØVË." He also appeared on Broadway in the musical "Seussical" and on TV's "Dancing with the Stars."

MORE: Takeoff, Julie Powell, Jerry Lee Lewis, and other notable people who died in 2022

He welcomed his first child last year. He and his fiancée, Melanie Martin, announced the birth of their son, Prince, in November 2021.

Carter, who has struggled with substance abuse issues, told The U.S. Sun in September that he had checked into a month-long rehabilitation outpatient program after losing custody of his son.

"Lots of hard work this year and learning curves," Carter recently tweeted. "Focusing on being the best daddy and fiancé/husband I can be."

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Singer Aaron Carter dead at the age of 34 originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Aaron Carter: Singer and brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick dies aged 34

    Aaron Carter, famous as a child pop star, was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter.

  • Aaron Carter, musician and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, dies at 34

    The former child star was found dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, Calif.

  • Celebrities React to Death of Musician Aaron Carter at Age 34: 'Just a Terrible Tragedy'

    Carter was found dead on Saturday morning at age 34, PEOPLE confirmed

  • Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

    Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series “House of Carters” that aired on E!

  • We predict this Lululemon fleece half-zip will go viral — shop it before it sells out!

    Lululemon just gave one of their most popular half-zips a cozy, funnel-neck upgrade.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau