Singaporean woman who met boyfriend during partial lockdown fined $5,000

SINGAPORE — A woman who met her boyfriend during Singapore’s partial lockdown after having disputes with her family was fined $5,000 on Monday (15 June).

Renukha Arumugam turned up at the void deck of her boyfriend’s residence and later attracted the attention of passersby as she began crying.

Her boyfriend was about to send her home in a taxi when a police officer approached the couple.

The 30-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to one count each of meeting a person outside of her household for a social purpose and for failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth while at the entrance of the car park located at Blk 724, Clementi West Street 2.

Three charges of a similar nature - meeting her boyfriend for a social purpose in public on two different occasions - were taken into consideration for sentencing.

On 17 April, Renukha, who was drunk, had a dispute with her family members and decided to pay her boyfriend a visit as he did not pick up her calls. She went to his block in Clementi. Her boyfriend decided to meet her downstairs as he did not want her coming to his flat.

At the void deck, Renukha began tearfully relating her troubles, attracting the attention of passersby. As her boyfriend was aware of the restrictions on social gathering and of leaving residences, he decided to send Renukha back home. As the boyfriend stood waiting for a taxi, Renukha sat on a grass patch by the side of the road. Both were not wearing masks.

A policeman spotted the couple and approached them. Paramedics were later called to the scene, but Renukha was found to be healthy and not in need of assistance. She later put on a mask and handed another to her boyfriend.

For not wearing a mask, Renukha’s boyfriend was issued a notice of composition. As Renukha had committed multiple breaches, she was later prosecuted in court.

Despite this incident, Renukha reoffended on 29 April. She called a male friend to discuss her family issues and purchase snacks. The two met at the void deck of Renukha’s Jurong residence before heading to Giant Express shop near Jurong Green Community Club. The two then had a chat and bought snacks before Renukha headed home after about one and a half hours.

Renukha, who was not represented, said in mitigation that her house had burned down and that her whole family was staying with her sister. She sought time to pay the fine and apologised for her offences.

On 7 April, Singapore began the circuit breaker period, a partial lockdown of the country, in order to pre-empt escalating COVID-19 infections.

For each breach of the the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, she could have been jailed up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000.

