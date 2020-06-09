Singapore will work with Malaysia to set up health protocols for cross-border travel

The Johor Bahru side of the Causeway seen bereft of traffic on 18 March 2020, the first day of Malaysia's two-week border lockdown. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Singapore welcomes Malaysia’s proposal to resume cross-border travel, and is prepared to work together to address the needs of cross-border travellers.

In a media statement released on Monday (8 June), Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded to Malaysia's Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement that Malaysians working in Singapore can travel and resume work once both governments reach a resolution on the matter.

Such cross-border travellers include short-term business and official travellers, as well as Malaysian workers who were previously commuting between Singapore and Malaysia, MFA said in its statement.

“Such proposed arrangements would have to include mutually agreed public health protocols to allow the safe resumption of cross-border movement,” it added.

“Both countries will require some time to work out the details and this will also depend on the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia and Singapore. In the meantime, Singapore will continue with practical measures to enable Malaysians to continue working in Singapore.”

No more large numbers of commuters crossing borders

Singapore’s Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said that, while Singapore would welcome a resumption of travel between the two countries, safety will be priority in deciding when and how Malaysians will be allowed to come into Singapore to work.

Wong, who is also the co-chairman of the multi-ministry taskforce to combat COVID-19 in Singapore, added during a media conference on Monday that it is clear that the two countries will not return to the pre-pandemic situation of large numbers of commuters freely crossing the borders each day.

“We are not talking about large volumes, daily commuters coming in and out freely... We are talking about resumption of travel but in a controlled manner and in a safe manner for both sides, and that is in our mutual interest,” he said.

If not every traveller can be tested, then a combination of strategies may need to be deployed, including requiring some groups to serve out a quarantine period upon arrival, said Wong.

