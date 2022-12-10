Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (SGX:Z74) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.1x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 10x and even P/E's below 6x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for Singapore Telecommunications as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Singapore Telecommunications' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Singapore Telecommunications would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 107%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 46% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 9.0% each year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 1.6% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Singapore Telecommunications' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Singapore Telecommunications' P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Singapore Telecommunications' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Singapore Telecommunications that you need to be mindful of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

