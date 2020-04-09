Singapore Is Still Having ‘Far Too Many Public Gatherings,’ Prime Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- On third day of stricter enforcement, Singapore is still seeing “far too many public gatherings,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong writes in Facebook post.

“From today, any group gathering in public will immediately be issued a written warning by enforcement officers.”“The more we take liberties with the Stay Home measures, the longer these painful measures will have to last. I know we all want to go back to normalcy, but this can only happen if we take things seriously,” Lee said.NOTE: Singapore reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, just as the city-state implemented stricter social distancing measures set to last several weeks to contain the spread of the infection.NOTE: Singapore Issues Over 7,000 Warnings in a Day on Social Distance

